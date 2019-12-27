Services
Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
96 Glenwood Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13905-1943
(607) 797-2053
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church of Kirkwood
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church of Kirkwood
975 US-11
Kirkwood, NY
Resources
Margaret Anne O'Dea Stackhouse


1925 - 2019
Margaret Anne O'Dea Stackhouse

Vestal - Margretta Anne O'Dea Stackhouse, a resident of Vestal Park Nursing & Rehab Center, passed quietly away on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born August 21, 1925 in Kirkwood, NY to Ernest F. and Marneah C. O'Dea. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brothers, Ernest F. Jr., Dennis T., James W. Jr., Augustine E.; her sister, Mary V. O'Dea Murphy; her husband, Robert L. Stackhouse. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Anne (Robert) Hornick; her granddaughters, Stacey Dodge, Fl., Tami (Jason) Sanders, FL., Korilynn (Daniel) Orth, PA; Michael Dodge, Owego; also six great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a few forever friends. She was employed for 30 plus years at Ansco/GAF until their downsizing, then worked for Kelly Services, and went on to earn her Real Estate License. Her family wishes to thank the nurses, CNA's, Activities, Housekeeping and Beautician for their love and special attention. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Mary's Church of Kirkwood 975 US-11 Kirkwood, NY at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are by the Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc. 96 Glenwood Ave. Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019
