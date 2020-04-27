Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Margaret B. Garuto


1921 - 2020
Margaret B. Garuto Obituary
Margaret B. Garuto

Binghamton - Margaret B. Garuto (Devitt) 98, went home to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Jim, daughter Regina Pesko. She is survived by her four children and their families, daughter Georgia and Nevin Taber, son Michael and Tracey Garuto, daughter Jeanie Garuto (caregiver) and daughter Peggy and Don Wandell. She has several grandchildren and great grandchildren who she adored. A special granddaughter Lisa Reitz for her frequent visits and many treats. Margaret loved to cook and was known for her delicious meatballs, homemade brownies, monkey bread and loved her daily glass of wine. She worked at Fowlers, GE, Fays Drugs and her husbands restaurant (The Blue Haven) for many years. Due to the health crisis, Private Funeral Services will be held at Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.; Rev. Clarence Cerwonka will officiate. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco. Burial will be at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
