Margaret Briggs
Deposit, NY - Margaret Briggs, 92, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family, after suffering for years with Alzheimer's disease. She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Dewey Briggs. A lifelong resident of Deposit, NY, Margaret was born on May 20, 1928 to Kenneth and Ruth Scott, the first of four children who have all predeceased her as have the vast majority of her friends.
Margaret is survived by her children: Darryl (Maria) Briggs of Deposit, Bonnie Hauber of Binghamton, David (Anne) Briggs of Deposit, Nancy (Paul) Morley of Norwich, Vermont, Lori Lawson (Gary DeGraw) of Johnson City, and niece/daughter, Denise Smith (Pat Fehling) of Saratoga. She is also survived by 12 beloved grandchildren: Brian Hauber of Raleigh, NC, Darren Briggs of Blackwood, NJ, Nathan Morley of Pleasant Plains, OH, Scott Briggs of Puyallup, WA, Michael Briggs of Deposit, Benjamin Morley of Norwich, VT, Jennifer Hammon of Winston-Salem, NC, Daniel Morley of Gambrills, MD, Richard Briggs of Deposit, Jeffrey Briggs of Deposit, Kenneth Lawson of Johnson City, and Elizabeth Lawson of Vestal and three step-grandchildren; Vincent Brigagliano of Virginia Beach, VA, Michael Brigagliano of Long Beach, CA and James Brigagliano of New Paltz. Her life was also blessed with fifteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margaret's desire to live in her home until the end of her life was made possible through the love, devotion and care-giving of her former son-in-law, Awesome Bobby Lawson. Towards the end, when she knew little else, she knew Bobby was her rock. The family is in his debt and will be forever grateful to him. We also want to acknowledge our appreciation of Hospice and the support and care they provided.
Margaret devoted her life to family and, along with Dewey, the operation of the family farm. It is a marvel what she was able to accomplish and the responsibilities she carried every day. Dewey and Margaret's home and farm were a hub of activity and warmth. The entire family and many friends have fond memories of the time they spent on the farm. Margaret was proud to identify herself as a farmer's wife until Boscov's opened in 1984 and she went to work there as a sales clerk. She loved working in Boscov's and happily did so until family convinced her it was time to retire at age 75.
Margaret loved the Lord, served him faithfully and worshipped in Deposit's First Baptist Church. She served as treasurer for a number of years, was a member of the choir and also the women's group. She always enjoyed working with the other ladies of the church for their big fund-raiser - the Thanksgiving pie sale, baking the entire day before going home and baking for her own Thanksgiving dinner.
Margaret was a skilled seamstress, an incredible baker and an avid gardener. She instilled a love of flower gardens and an appreciation of homemade desserts in all her children. She will be remembered always for her radiant beauty, grace, strong will, and the love she showered on her dear ones.
Due to covid-19, the service and interment on September 11th will be private at Oakwood Cemetery in Stilesville. Flowers or donations to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
) or Hospice (Healthcare.ascension.org
) would be appreciated. Arrangements are through the Hennessy Funeral Home in Deposit.