Margaret (Marge) Brown
Endicott - Margaret (Marge) Brown of Endicott passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born on November 30, 1937 to the late Michael and Sophia Zapotocky. She was predeceased in August 2003 by her husband of 35 years, Theodore W. (Ted) Brown; in October 1972 by their stillborn son, Timothy Patrick Brown; her brother, Michael Zapotocky; sister, Dorothy Niemeyer; nephew, Steven Zapotocky; brother-in-law, Father Patrick Brown. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sonnie Zapotocky; nephews, Mark (Debbie) Zapotocky and Thomas Zapotocky; niece, Laurie (Curt) Kinney; great nieces, Pearlanna Zapotocky, Sophia and Kaitlyn Kinney. Marge worked at IBM Owego for 35 years, the last half of those years in various management positions. She also spent 23 years at Christmas time as Santa's (Ted's) photographer, and very much enjoyed taking pictures of children and seeing their growth from year to year. For many years she looked forward to summer so that she could get on the golf course. Marge loved dogs and had many through her life. She was a member of Endicott Elks Lodge #1977. The family would like to thank the staff at Elizabeth Church Manor for their exceptional care and compassion of Marge. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-5 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, with a Lodge of Sorrow Service at 4:45 PM. At Marge's request there will be no services. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019