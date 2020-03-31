Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Dence Harper


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Dence Harper Obituary
Margaret Dence Harper

Lisle - (June 21, 1920 - March 22, 2020)

Daughter of Floyd and Mabel Dence, pre-deceased by her parents, sister Marie Harper, brother Robert Dence, husband Leon Harper and son David Harper.

Survived by her daughter Elaine (Dennis) Bush, grandson Fred (Misty) Harper and great grandsons Michael and Matthew Harper.

Margaret was a member of the Marathon congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Her family is grateful for the skilled and compassionate care given to her at Wilson hospital and Bridgewater nursing home. We are also thankful for the kind acts and loving concern expressed by family and friends.

Services will be done by Aegis Cremation.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
Download Now