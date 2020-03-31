|
Margaret Dence Harper
Lisle - (June 21, 1920 - March 22, 2020)
Daughter of Floyd and Mabel Dence, pre-deceased by her parents, sister Marie Harper, brother Robert Dence, husband Leon Harper and son David Harper.
Survived by her daughter Elaine (Dennis) Bush, grandson Fred (Misty) Harper and great grandsons Michael and Matthew Harper.
Margaret was a member of the Marathon congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Her family is grateful for the skilled and compassionate care given to her at Wilson hospital and Bridgewater nursing home. We are also thankful for the kind acts and loving concern expressed by family and friends.
Services will be done by Aegis Cremation.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020