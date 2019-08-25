|
Margaret Earley Smith
Formerly of Binghamton - Margaret Earley Smith, beloved wife of Jonathan B. Smith, died August 17, 2019 in Kalispell, Montana. She graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1969 and Broome Community College in 1971. Margaret moved to Washington, D.C. and worked for the U.S. Justice Department for eight years. There she met her future husband, a young lawyer from Montana. They married in 1979 and moved to "Big Sky" country. There she worked in law offices and then became the most popular secretary at St. Matthew's school, a position she held for many years. Margaret is survived by her husband Jonathan, her children Brittany and Daniel, her granddaughters Isabelle and Kathryn, all of Kalispell. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary McCarthy, Sister Katharine Earley CSJ, Edward (Karen) Earley, Becky Earley, Theresa (Thomas) Tiffany, Judy Kelleher and John (Sue) Earley. Remembering her also are many nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished longtime friends that she loved to visit when she was home in Binghamton. Margaret was full of life and laughter. She found joy in sewing and quilting, making gifts for her family, all of which we treasure. Funeral Services were held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Matthew's Church, Kalispell, Montana.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 25, 2019