Endicott - Margaret Eleanor Petrzala Darling died Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was born October 27, 1922. She was predeceased by her sons David Paul Darling and Thomas Leslie James Darling. She is survived by her sons Richard Darling, Michigan; Christopher Darling, Conklin, NY; two daughters Kathleen Darling, Texas; Diana (Darling) Neno and her husband John A.Neno Jr of Poughkeepsie, NY. In addition she is survived by 9 grandchildren, several great grandchildren as well as several grand nieces and nephews. Margaret was a member of St. Cyril's Church. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday at 10:00AM at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, 148 Clinton Street, Binghamton. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00PM-6:00PM at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019