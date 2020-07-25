1/1
Margaret Elizabeth (Bensley) Morris
1927 - 2020
Margaret Elizabeth (Bensley) Morris

Owego, New York - Margaret Elizabeth (Bensley) Morris, 93, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Margaret was born May 11, 1927 to the late Ernest and Norma (Gould) Wheeler. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her eight brothers, Ernest (Alice), Robert (Donna), Bernard (Doris), Ivan (Christine), Sherman, James, Virgil, Delos (Betty); sister, Ethel (Claude) Peterson; her second husband, Donald "Spike" Morris, son-in-law, Mark Ward; granddaughter, Christine Bensley. Margaret is survived by her companion and father-of her-children, Frank Bensley, Sr.; children, Frank, Jr., David (Ramona), Roger (Deborah) Karen Ward, Fred (Lucille); grandchildren, Cindy (Jim), Dave (Chrissy) , Joe (Kristina), Bobbie, Brett (Brooke), Shawn (Maria), Adam, Derek, Joe (Shelly), Mark (Melissa), Janet (Jim), Jessie, Erica (Mike), Kari (Joe); numerous great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; dear friend, Avon Conklin. Margaret was orphaned at a young age and raised by family. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt and dear friend. Her love of family will be remembered by all who knew her and will continue to be her legacy for generations to come. Margaret started working at a young age with Endicott Johnson and later retired from IBM. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Burial will follow in the Tioga Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday from 12:00 Noon to 12:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Please note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret Morris' memory to friends of Hospice, P.O. Box 638, Owego, NY 13827 or the Glen A. Warner VFW Post #1371, 207 Main Street, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Margaret's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
