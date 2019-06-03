|
|
Margaret Evelyn (Maggie) Backus Ford
Afton - Margaret Evelyn (Maggie) Backus Ford, 87 of Afton, NY went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 30, 2019, in A.O. Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta, NY.
Maggie was born in Cannonsville NY to Arthur and S.Kathryn Short Backus on Sept. 8, 1931. She graduated from Afton Central School in 1948. She retired as a rural postal carrier after working for many years in the Afton area. She enjoyed gardening, baking, crocheting, and working on her crossword puzzles, but mostly she enjoyed people, if you ever met her, you were the one who was truly blessed. Maggie enjoyed her church family at Hope Congregational Church in Afton, and looked forward to coffee and fellowship with her friends, she also had many friends at North Afton United Methodist Church.
Maggie is survived by her husband of 69 yrs. Francis F. Ford, children, and spouses, Linda (Bill) Davis, Afton. Frederick (Pat) Ford, Concord NC. Susan (Jerry) Cutmore, Afton. Ronnie Ford, Afton. Michael Ford, Afton. David (Irina) Ford, Afton. 13 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. And many nieces and nephews plus 2 grand kitties.
She is preceded in death by her parents and 7 brothers and 6 sisters.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Stephen Dygert for the many years of excellent care she received from Afton Family Health Center. We would also like to thank Gary Smith and the A.O. Fox Nursing Home staff for the excellent care Maggie received in her final days.
Visitation will be held at C.H. Landers Funeral Home 21 Main St. Sidney, NY on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 6 pm to 8 pm.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Afton.
Condolence and memories may be shared online at www.landersfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 3, 2019