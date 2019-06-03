Services
CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
607-563-3545
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Evelyn Backus (Maggie) Ford


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Evelyn Backus (Maggie) Ford Obituary
Margaret Evelyn (Maggie) Backus Ford

Afton - Margaret Evelyn (Maggie) Backus Ford, 87 of Afton, NY went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 30, 2019, in A.O. Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta, NY.

Maggie was born in Cannonsville NY to Arthur and S.Kathryn Short Backus on Sept. 8, 1931. She graduated from Afton Central School in 1948. She retired as a rural postal carrier after working for many years in the Afton area. She enjoyed gardening, baking, crocheting, and working on her crossword puzzles, but mostly she enjoyed people, if you ever met her, you were the one who was truly blessed. Maggie enjoyed her church family at Hope Congregational Church in Afton, and looked forward to coffee and fellowship with her friends, she also had many friends at North Afton United Methodist Church.

Maggie is survived by her husband of 69 yrs. Francis F. Ford, children, and spouses, Linda (Bill) Davis, Afton. Frederick (Pat) Ford, Concord NC. Susan (Jerry) Cutmore, Afton. Ronnie Ford, Afton. Michael Ford, Afton. David (Irina) Ford, Afton. 13 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. And many nieces and nephews plus 2 grand kitties.

She is preceded in death by her parents and 7 brothers and 6 sisters.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Stephen Dygert for the many years of excellent care she received from Afton Family Health Center. We would also like to thank Gary Smith and the A.O. Fox Nursing Home staff for the excellent care Maggie received in her final days.

Visitation will be held at C.H. Landers Funeral Home 21 Main St. Sidney, NY on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the funeral chapel.

Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Afton.

Condolence and memories may be shared online at www.landersfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now