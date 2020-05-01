Margaret F. DeRado



Binghamton - Margaret F. (Leary) DeRado passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 at Elizabeth Church Manor. She was 101 years old and a loving wife, mother and grandmother.



She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years F. Fred (Fedele) DeRado; her parents John and Anna Leary; her mother and father in law Joseph and Maria DeRado; her siblings Polly and Danny Murphy, Joan and Fran Riegel, Ann (Jack) McCloe, Bill and Nita Leary; In-Laws Angelina Guest, Guido DiRado, Brani DiRado, Albert DiRado, Claire DeRado, Ernest DiRado, and her former daughter in law Paulette DeRado and her "Bingo Pal" Mae Grigonis.



She is survived by her children Frederick DeRado, Judith (Charles) Scarantino, and Dennis (Maria) DeRado; her grandchildren Charles (Linda) Scarantino, Nicholas (Lori) Scarantino, Jeffrey DeRado, Dennis (Lisa) DeRado, Anthony (Elaine) DeRado, Alex DeRado, Andy (Reissa) DeRado; her former daughter-in-law Rosie Barletta; her niece and God-daughter Debbie Petrosky. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Jordan, Gianna, Nathaniel, Jake, Nick, Mathew, Adam and Benadetta.



Margaret's family thanks the dedicated and warm-hearted nurses, nurses assistants and staff at Elizabeth Church Manor. Margaret was a long-time parishioner at St. John and Andrew Church.



Private Prayer Service will be led by Msgr Michael Meagher at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



Charitable donations may be made in Margaret's name to CHOW 8 Otsinengo St. Binghamton, NY 13903. Also St John and Andrew Building Fund, Vestal Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco.









