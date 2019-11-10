|
Margaret Fizette
Whitney Point - Margaret Fizette, 96, of Whitney Point went to be with the Lord and her husband, Carter and her mother, Annie Nelson on Friday, November 8, 2019. She is survived by her 5 children, Tom and Krissie Lawrence of Gulf Breeze, FL, Sue and Ole Gladso of Albert Lea, MN, Eric and Krista Fizette of Lisle, Robert Fizette of Binghamton ,Robyn Christian of Fruita, CO ; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. We were all blessed to have such a wonderful mother. Mom meant everything to us. Memories of her love and kindness are treasures we will carry with us always. We will remember her with smiles. My mom was not only my mom, she was my best friend and best Grandmother to my kids and grandkids anyone could ever have. She is now and always will be the wind beneath my wings. I love you Grannie. Marge was loved by her family and all who knew her. She lived her life giving to and helping others. She will be missed. Contributions can be made in her memory to the Whitney Point Fire Department building fund. Private arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home, 7323 119 Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019