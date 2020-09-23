1/
Margaret Flaherty
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Margaret Flaherty

Friendsville, PA - Margaret Flaherty, 92, of Friendsville, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Wilkes Barre, PA. She was born in St. Joseph, PA, to the late James E. and Julia Irene (Golden) Flaherty.

Surviving are her brother, Tom Flaherty, brother-in-law, Donald Griffin, sister-in-law, Helena Flaherty, nieces and nephews, Julie, Pat, Matt, John, Kate, Joe, Bridget, Janet, Patti, Gerard, Rosanne, and Dennis, great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, James and Larry, sister, Mary Ellen (Flaherty) Griffin, and nephew, Jimmie Ed Flaherty.

Margaret was a lifetime member of St. Joseph and St. Augustine parishes where she played the organ more many years. She was a beloved teacher and taught at a one-room schoolhouse in Choconut until it burned down; she followed her students to U.E. School district and had 30+ years of teaching. Family and faith were her trade, she proved both when she raised her siblings upon her mother's passing when she was 16 years old. Margaret was a sweet, gentle and unassuming woman.

The family will hold a private mass at their convenience. Margaret will be interred at St. Joseph Cemetery, Friendsville, PA. In lieu of flowers or donations, attend a church of your choice or perform a good act or deed in her memory.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
September 22, 2020
God bless your family, God bless Margaret now and forever, sorry for your families loss, The Legg Family
bruce legg
Friend
September 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mary Fairchild and Donna Marie Fairchild
Mary (Golden) Fairchild (1st cousin)
September 21, 2020
May the Lord bless your family at this time.
Philip Smith
Acquaintance
September 21, 2020
To the family of Margaret, what a great person she was and no doubt she is playing the organ in heaven. If anyone makes it to heaven it would be her, no stopping her now. My sympathy to the family and praying for the family. Much love to all of you. Loretta Guiton
Loretta. Guiton
Friend
