Margaret (Peggy) Gale



Margaret (Peggy) Gale passed away Sunday morning with her son Tom Bennett by her side.



She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Niece.



She will be greatly missed by her son Tom Bennett and grandchildren Derek, Jon and Pearl Bennett and great granddaughters Nyanna and Na'laia.



She is also survived by her son Christopher Bennett and daughter Jaqueline Taro and grandchildren, Nate, Madyline and Emily Bennett, Nicholas Terrenzi and great grandson Nicholas.



Her mother Iris Burnard and siblings Jack, Wilson, Joan, Donna and Jim Burnard will remember the laughter and love they shared growing up with her as their big sister and her love for her nieces and nephews.



Peggy was soft-hearted and kind and she loved cooking, her cats, scratch off lottery tickets and bingo!



The whole family is comforted knowing she was met at the gates of heaven by her father Jack Burnard and that though she is gone from our sight she lives forever in our hearts. ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME 161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON NEW YORK









