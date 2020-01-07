|
|
Margaret J Schultz
Vestal - Margaret Jane Schultz
October 5, 1925 - January 4 2020
On January 4, 2020 Margaret {Peggy} Schultz, 94, passed away at her home in Vestal, NY. Born in Binghamton, NY October 5, 1925 to Edward and Margaret Sheehy. Margaret lived in the Binghamton / Vestal area her whole life. She married Fred L Schultz April 19, 1947 and she went on to raise her family in the Vestal area. She worked for Lourdes Hospital in the Laboratory office for many years as well as the office administrator for the family business, Schultz's Vestal Service Center, till 2007. For 40 years Margaret also loved her cottage on Sylvan Beach, Oneida Lake NY where she spent many fun days with family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Edward Sheehy in 1959, Margaret E. Sheehy in 1927, her husband Fred L. Schultz in 1981 and daughter in law Trudi R Schultz 2013. She is survived by her son Jim Schultz of Chino Valley, AZ, son John Schultz, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, Vestal, NY, daughter Christine Schultz Ryan of Vestal, NY, son Jerry Schultz of Vestal, NY, granddaughter Angela Dana of Clearwater, Florida, granddaughter Cassandra Ryan of Johnson City, NY, grandson Andreas Schultz of Denver, CO, grandson Danny Schultz of Vestal, NY, granddaughter Erin Schultz of Vestal, NY, granddaughter Michelle Schultz of Vestal, NY, great grandson Cliffie Dana of Clearwater, FL and great grandson Lorenzo Schultz of Denver, CO, and her grand dogs Eddie, Zoey, Abby & Kingsley.
To all those who were involved with our Mom's care over the last number of years enabling us to keep her at home a heartfelt thankyou goes out to you all.
The family will receive visitors Friday January 10th from 11:30 to 1PM at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home 765 Main Street, Vestal, NY with a service at 1PM.Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City
In lieu of flowers donations to the Vestal Emergency Squad in Memory of Margaret are welcome.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020