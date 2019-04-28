Services
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Peg) Jacobs

Obituary Flowers

Margaret (Peg) Jacobs Obituary
Margaret (Peg) Jacobs

Windsor - On April 26, 2019, Margaret (Peg) Jacobs went to be with the Lord. She was surrounded with love by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth Jacobs, daughter Donna (Joe), sons Kevin (Rachel), Tim (Candie) and grandson Chad Pollock who she loved dearly. Peg is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren the she loved spending time with. Peg loved sitting in the sun soaking up the rays, eating food she shouldn't have and being at the lake. Peg is also survived by two brothers, 2 sisters and predeceased by 1. She will be missed dearly by her family.At Peg's request services will be private. Please consider a gift to the National Kidney Fund (Kidney.org). Please sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
Download Now