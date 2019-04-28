|
Margaret (Peg) Jacobs
Windsor - On April 26, 2019, Margaret (Peg) Jacobs went to be with the Lord. She was surrounded with love by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth Jacobs, daughter Donna (Joe), sons Kevin (Rachel), Tim (Candie) and grandson Chad Pollock who she loved dearly. Peg is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren the she loved spending time with. Peg loved sitting in the sun soaking up the rays, eating food she shouldn't have and being at the lake. Peg is also survived by two brothers, 2 sisters and predeceased by 1. She will be missed dearly by her family.At Peg's request services will be private. Please consider a gift to the National Kidney Fund (Kidney.org). Please sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 28, 2019