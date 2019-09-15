Services
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Ambrose Church
Endicott, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ambrose Church
Endicott, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Morley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Joan Morley


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Joan Morley Obituary
M. Joan (Reuter) Morley

Vestal - Joan Morley was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 9, on 2019 after a long illness with renal cancer. She battled the illness with courage, a positive attitude and always a bright smile. Joan was thrilled to have been able to celebrate her 86th birthday with family and friends on a truly joyous evening just prior to her passing.

Joan graduated in the Class of 1951 from Union Endicott High School and started her career with IBM retiring after 25 years of service. She spent the balance of her life always committed to others and their needs.

She is predeceased by her husbands, Peter Reuter and Alston Morley, parents Edward and Margaret Carrigg, brother, Richard Carrigg as well as a sister, Mary Ellyn Ogonosky.

She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Weber and her brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Linda Carrigg along with several loving and devoted nieces and nephews. Mike, Ron, Lynne, Dianne, Billy, Michelle, Jason , Matt and Kristen.

On Tuesday, September 17 the family will receive friends at St. Ambrose Church, Endicott, NY from 9:30 - 10:30 for visitation and immediately following at 10:30 there will be a Funeral Mass and Committal Service at the Church with private Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Cancer Research in Joan's name. A special thanks to all that have provided care and special support during Joan's long and final journey.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.