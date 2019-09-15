|
|
M. Joan (Reuter) Morley
Vestal - Joan Morley was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 9, on 2019 after a long illness with renal cancer. She battled the illness with courage, a positive attitude and always a bright smile. Joan was thrilled to have been able to celebrate her 86th birthday with family and friends on a truly joyous evening just prior to her passing.
Joan graduated in the Class of 1951 from Union Endicott High School and started her career with IBM retiring after 25 years of service. She spent the balance of her life always committed to others and their needs.
She is predeceased by her husbands, Peter Reuter and Alston Morley, parents Edward and Margaret Carrigg, brother, Richard Carrigg as well as a sister, Mary Ellyn Ogonosky.
She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Weber and her brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Linda Carrigg along with several loving and devoted nieces and nephews. Mike, Ron, Lynne, Dianne, Billy, Michelle, Jason , Matt and Kristen.
On Tuesday, September 17 the family will receive friends at St. Ambrose Church, Endicott, NY from 9:30 - 10:30 for visitation and immediately following at 10:30 there will be a Funeral Mass and Committal Service at the Church with private Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Cancer Research in Joan's name. A special thanks to all that have provided care and special support during Joan's long and final journey.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 15, 2019