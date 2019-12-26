|
Margaret Kostyshak
Binghamton - Margaret "Peppy" Kostyshak 97 passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, December 21, 2019, at Elizabeth Church Manor.
She was predeceased by her husband, Peter and her daughter Gail Kostyshak, her parents, Peter and Mary Petrigala, her brother, Peter (Mary) Petrigala, three sisters, Anna (Tony) May, Helen Petrigala and Mary (Michael) Martin.
She is survived by her daughters Terry Quin and Linda "Linsey" (Paul) Baker; granddaughters, Adrienne Baker and Kali Quin; nieces Claudia (Dick) Rogers, Lois (Ed) Evancho, Sandra (Tom) Koytek; nephews, Joe May, Peter Petrigala, David (Jackie) Martin and grand nieces and grand nephews and great grandnieces and great grandnephews.
She was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church. Margaret was a very devoted wife and mother.
The family will receive friends Saturday 9-11am, followed by a funeral service at 11am at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect St., Binghamton with Very Rev. Protopresbyter James Dutko officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the spring in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider contributing in "Peppy's" memory to Lourdes Hospice.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019