Margaret L. "Marge" Daly
MARGARET L. "MARGE" DALY (nee Jicha) age 87, beloved wife for 65 years of G. William, Sr.; loving mother of Linda Cardellini (husband Anthony, deceased) and G. William, Jr. (Deborah Bonser); devoted grandmother of Christina Cardellini-Rockey (husband Andrew), Sarah Daly, Jennifer Cardellini (fiancé Nathan Creviston), Steven and Audrey Daly; cherished daughter of the late Evatt and Louise (nee Davis) Jicha; dearest sister-in-law of Susan Hummel (husband Ronald, deceased) and the late Janice Bean (husband Arthur, deceased); dear aunt and great-aunt of many.
Margaret was born on June 19, 1933 in Rochester, New York and passed away on November 18, 2020. She grew up in Rochester and graduated as Valedictorian from Williamson High School in 1951 in Pultneyville, New York. At 16, Marge was crowned, May Queen, in honor of the May Day holiday. She was an avid swimmer throughout her youth and passed along her love of the water to her family. Marge graduated with honors from Cornell University in 1955. She and William were married that same year and welcomed their two children soon after. She raised her family in Vestal, New York and later in life split her time between her home in New York and Tequesta, Florida. Marge had a strong faith and was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in North Palm Beach, Florida and Union Presbyterian Church in Endicott, New York. Marge will be remembered for her love of family and friends, including her dogs. She loved to cook and entertain at home and pass along her recipes to her children and grandchildren. In her spare time, Marge enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, and completing crossword and sudoku puzzles. She was social, kind, and gracious, and was a beloved member of the Binghamton, Turtle Creek, and Tequesta Country Clubs for many decades. Traveling was a passion of hers, and she especially enjoyed her 135-day cruise around the world and the vacations she took with family to Hawaii. Marge was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed mystery novels and political thrillers. She cherished attending orchestra concerts and instilled her love of music in her family. She will be remembered most as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. To Marge, spending time with her grandchildren brought her the utmost joy. Her grandchildren will always remember her coming to visit with their favorite treats: bridge mix and her famous coffee cake. She will be remembered by many for her unfailing patience, grace, and quiet dignity even in the face of adversity. She will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Marge to Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging, 11890 Fairhill Rd., Cleveland, OH 44120.
A private, in-person Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2 PM.