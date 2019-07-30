|
Margaret L. Feheley
Binghamton - Margaret Shields Feheley, born during the administration of President Calvin Coolidge, died on July 28, 2019. Peg was a graduate of Laurel Hill Academy in Susquehanna, Pa., St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Elmira and SUNY Binghamton. She had a long and meaningful career as an RN at Lourdes Hospital and Binghamton General, as nursing director at the American Red Cross Broome County Chapter, and as school nurse at Chenango Forks High School. Peg was especially proud of the work she did with the Red Cross in 1975, when she helped with the resettlement of South Vietnamese refugees at Fort Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her parents Rheba and Thomas Shields, husband Paul, sons Christopher and Paul, and sister Dorothy (Tom) Feheley. She is survived by brother Robert (Betsy) Shields, sons David (Peg) and Terence, daughter Christine, granddaughter Claire (John) McConnell, and three beautiful great granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews, especially niece Mary Feheley. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Chenango Street, Hillcrest, Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the "Joe Biden for President " campaign or to Catherine's Cupboard, C/O St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1031 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY 13901.
