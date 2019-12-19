|
|
Margaret L. "Peggy" McCormack
Binghamton - Margaret L. "Peggy" McCormack, 73, of Binghamton, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home. She was predeceased by her infant daughter Kelly, her parents Edward J. and Margaret Steed Connors, her brothers Dennis and Tim Connors, her niece and Goddaughter, Denise Dubbles, her brothers-in-law Dave Dubbles, Phil Kuehner and Daniel "Cy" McCormack. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bill McCormack, her children Patrick and Peggy McCormack and Joseph McCormack; her cherished grandchildren, Neil McCormack and Mikayla Tran, Connor McCormack and Abby Wine, Lillian McCormack; and her great grandson, Alexander McCormack. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Pat and Mary Connors, Kathleen Dubbles, Colleen Kuehner, Valerie Connors, Ellen and Bob Hantsch, Michael Connors, Tom and Linda Connors; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Eileen and Jim Oros, Anne McCormack and John Gleeson, Jim McCormack and Chris McCormack; and by several nieces and nephews who adored her.
She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1965, a member of St. Patrick's Church, Binghamton, a member of the Monday Afternoon Club and the Binghamton Lioness Club. She was a life member of Lourdes Hospital Auxiliary and was the Vice President of the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home for 50 years. Her son Joe, from his infancy until the time of her death, was the center of her life and she never thought twice about putting his needs ahead of her own.
The family would like to thank Liz Henry, Mary Humphrey, Jody Cruz, Reva Collins and Abby Wine for their compassionate care given to Peggy.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Augustine's Cemetery, Silver Lake, PA. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The family requests that flowers be omitted and that expressions of sympathy in Peg's memory be made to Lourdes Hospital Auxiliary, 169 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, NY 13905 or to the Broome County Catholic Schools Tuition Assistance Program, 70 Seminary Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13905.
"The Heart of the Home is Gone"
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019