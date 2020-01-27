|
Margaret "Peg" LaEtta Mogridge
Formerly of Hallstead, PA - Margaret "Peg" LaEtta Mogridge, 92, was reunited with husbands, David E. Mead and Carlton "Bud" Mogridge, in heaven on January 26, 2020. David predeceased her on November 17, 1969 and Bud on September 26, 1990. She was also predeceased by two brothers, Henry and Frank Bliss, two daughters, Marcia Mead and Ellen Forsyth, two sons-in-law, Jerry Forsyth and Lewis Davy, one grandson, John Forsyth, and one great granddaughter, Alyssa Forsyth. Peg is survived by one sister Dorthy (Crane) Rock, four surviving children Lois Davy, William (Paulette) Mead, Raymond (Karann) Mead, Debra (Jack) Benson, 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandchild and many nephews and nieces. She also is survived by Pat, Chuck, Betty, and Darlene Mogridge. Peg was an avid bird and wildlife watcher and loved flowers. In her younger days, Peg and Bud could be spotted on the dance floor every weekend enjoying square dancing and listening to country music. Peg was an adventurer and loved to travel. She visited and enjoyed various parts of the county from Pennsylvania to Washington and many states in between. Peg will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and perfect hair. She was as a devoted friend and loved her family. She cherished spending time with them and always walked to the door to wave goodbye. Peg was loved and will be missed by her family and friends.The family wishes to express their appreciation to Forest City Personal Care and Skilled Nursing Center. Family and friends may visit between 11 to 1 pm followed immediately by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Interment will be made in Rose Hill Cemetery in the spring.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020