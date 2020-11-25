1/1
Margaret "Peggy" LaSorte
Margaret "Peggy" LaSorte

Binghamton - Margaret "Peggy" LaSorte, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 25, 2020. Margaret was born in East Islip, NY on January 31, 1935. Her parents were the Irish immigrants, Frank and Helen Campion, both of whom have predeceased her. She is also predeceased by her husband, Dr. Antonio LaSorte and by her only sibling, Patricia. She is survived by her five children: Tony, Bradley and wife Antonia, Adrian, Denise and Desiree Behanick; three grandchildren, Matthew LaSorte and wife Melissa and their children, Corey and Mason, Daniel Lasorte, Olivia Travis and her husband, Brian.

Margaret gave up a promising career as a Registered Nurse to bear and raise her rambunctious brood of offspring. She was very musical, at one time taking opera lessons to train her sweet soprano voice. She loved Broadway theater and her household was often filled with phonographic tunes from famous musicals such as South Pacific, Oklahoma, West Side Story, My Fair Lady and The King and I. Margaret was also a dedicated NY Mets fan and took her children several times to the original Shea Stadium to watch her Amazins. Other adventures with the kids included many summers frolicking at Hecksher State Park, Fire Island, Blueberry Lake and the local Sheraton Hotel Pool Club.

Margaret worked for many years at the Greater Binghamton Health Center, delivering drinks and snacks to the patient population. She spent her final years at Elizabeth Church Manor Nursing Home; her family is very grateful for the excellent care she received there. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Expressions of sympathy in Peggy's memory may be made to Elizabeth Church Manor, 863 Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
