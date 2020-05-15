Margaret "Peggy" Lia



Binghamton - Margaret "Peggy" Lia of Binghamton, NY, died May 9, 2020, at the age of 95. Margaret was born on July 12, 1924, in London, England, to Kate and Harry Pull. Margaret worked as a stenographer when her company was moved from London to the countryside for the duration of World War II. It was there that she met and fell in love with Albert Lia, a US Army serviceman, whose troops were preparing for the Invasion of Normandy. During Albert's time in Europe, they corresponded by mail and after the war he proposed in a letter. Soon she was emigrating to America to become his war bride and their loving marriage lasted 60 years. She was a wonderful homemaker, mom, and friend.



Margaret, with her best friends Lillian Jones and Doris Simielo, started the English Club to socialize and support other war brides and eventually any English women immigrating to our area. Her friends were many, but her closest and most caring were, Victoria Horton, who visited her regularly for the last 5 years in assisted living and nursing care, and Doris Simielo who checked up on her by phone as often as she could.



Margaret belonged to the First Ward Senior Center in her later years, and her knitting skills helped stock the craft store and many a craft sale. Margaret was pre-deceased by her husband Albert in 2007, and her brother-in-law Desmond Trudgett. She is survived by her children: Dennis Lia (Sue), Hudson, MA, Raymond Lia (Pam), Auburn, NY, and Diane Lia (Tung-Sing Chong), Binghamton, NY; 5 grandchildren: Jennifer Lia (Rob Bartholomew), Jeff Lia (Allison), Kate Borrello (Joel), Vincent Chong, and Laura Chong; and 5 great grandchildren: Liam, Patrick, and Kellan Lia, and Cole and Georgia Borrello. She is also survived by her siblings: Beryl Trudgett, Douglas Pull (Eileen), Kathleen Henthorne (Cedric), and many nieces and nephews in England and the US. Special appreciation to the staff at both Fairview Good Shepherd Assisted Living and Susquehanna Nursing Home. A memorial mass will be celebrated at SS Cyril and Methodius Church at a later date. Please consider a donation to the American Civic Association, 131 Front Street, Binghamton, NY, 13905. ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME-161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK.









