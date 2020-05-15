Margaret "Peggy" Lia
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Peggy" Lia

Binghamton - Margaret "Peggy" Lia of Binghamton, NY, died May 9, 2020, at the age of 95. Margaret was born on July 12, 1924, in London, England, to Kate and Harry Pull. Margaret worked as a stenographer when her company was moved from London to the countryside for the duration of World War II. It was there that she met and fell in love with Albert Lia, a US Army serviceman, whose troops were preparing for the Invasion of Normandy. During Albert's time in Europe, they corresponded by mail and after the war he proposed in a letter. Soon she was emigrating to America to become his war bride and their loving marriage lasted 60 years. She was a wonderful homemaker, mom, and friend.

Margaret, with her best friends Lillian Jones and Doris Simielo, started the English Club to socialize and support other war brides and eventually any English women immigrating to our area. Her friends were many, but her closest and most caring were, Victoria Horton, who visited her regularly for the last 5 years in assisted living and nursing care, and Doris Simielo who checked up on her by phone as often as she could.

Margaret belonged to the First Ward Senior Center in her later years, and her knitting skills helped stock the craft store and many a craft sale. Margaret was pre-deceased by her husband Albert in 2007, and her brother-in-law Desmond Trudgett. She is survived by her children: Dennis Lia (Sue), Hudson, MA, Raymond Lia (Pam), Auburn, NY, and Diane Lia (Tung-Sing Chong), Binghamton, NY; 5 grandchildren: Jennifer Lia (Rob Bartholomew), Jeff Lia (Allison), Kate Borrello (Joel), Vincent Chong, and Laura Chong; and 5 great grandchildren: Liam, Patrick, and Kellan Lia, and Cole and Georgia Borrello. She is also survived by her siblings: Beryl Trudgett, Douglas Pull (Eileen), Kathleen Henthorne (Cedric), and many nieces and nephews in England and the US. Special appreciation to the staff at both Fairview Good Shepherd Assisted Living and Susquehanna Nursing Home. A memorial mass will be celebrated at SS Cyril and Methodius Church at a later date. Please consider a donation to the American Civic Association, 131 Front Street, Binghamton, NY, 13905. ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME-161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mikeska Funeral Home
161 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-1000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved