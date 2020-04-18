|
|
Margaret M. Graven
Binghamton - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Graven. Peggy died on April 17, 2020 at home. She was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and John McMahon, brother Jack and Noreen, niece Theresa McMahon. Born on September 30, 1938, Peggy spent her entire life on the Northside of Binghamton. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Ballyclare Irish Step Dancing Group. Peggy overcame her fear of flying to visit Ireland 3 times in the past 2 years.
Peggy's joys in life were reading, dancing, listening to her son play Irish music, her Yankees, time with many friends, and being in the fishing boat with the love of her life. Her passion was her family and her best days were having everyone home for Sunday dinners. Peggy is survived by her lifelong friend and loving husband Michael (Mickey) of 63 years, 7 children: Michael (Irene), Kathleen Nilsson (William), Gerald (Ashley), Kelly Graven-Briggs (Betty), Timothy, Sally Phillips (Brandon), Matthew (Angela); 21 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She also leaves numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends. Arrangements are pending. Donations can be made in Peggy's memory to St. Paul's Church or the Broome County Animal Shelter. To honor her, dance a jig, cook a family dinner, and hug those you love.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020