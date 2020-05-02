Margaret M. Hays



Margaret M (Corlyon) Hays: September 2, 1933-April 30, 2020 joined her daughter and mother in their heavenly home after a brief illness and a long fight with dementia. She is pre-deceased by her loving daughter, Marie; mother, Claire; father, Charles I; sister, Ruth; and brothers, Chuck and Phil. She is survived by two daughters, Michelle and Marcia (Jerry). She is also survived by three grandchildren, Janis (Andrew), Maureen, Chris (Tracy). As well as eight great grandchildren - Alicia, AJ, Tyler, Isaiah, Landon, Ben, Gwen, Alex. She was a member of St. James Church for many, many years where she was an extremely active member. Including, but not limited to, Choir, Alter and Rosary Society and Catholic Daughters. She was also a Eucharistic minister at Lourdes Hospital.



She also loved to host dinner parties and birthday club parties with the Catholic Daughters at her home, she loved hosting dinner parties for her many friends. She enjoyed traveling the world with her church group. She was a retired LPN of UHS Hospitals after providing many loving years of service. She never missed a Midnight mass, Easter Vigil, or daily mass until her illness took over. She also sang in the choir at the Anderson Center of Performing Arts. She never missed a chance to watch her grandchildren. Christmas time was her favorite time, she, ever missed picking out a Douglas Fur with her grandkids, and great grandkids.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main Street, Johnson City, NY.













