1/1
Margaret M. (Badera) Wargo
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret M. (Badera) Wargo

Johnson City - January 30th, 1939- July 6th, 2020

Margaret M. (Badera) Wargo, of Johnson City, New York went to be with the Lord on July 6th, 2020.She was predeceased by her parents Mary and Peter Badera and her beloved aunt, Alice Calogianas of Port Richey, Fla. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-nine years, Robert A. Wargo, two daughters and a son, Mary Casterline of Johnson City, Deborah Kollar and Frank Elliott of Endwell, Robert C. Wargo of Johnson City, and four beloved grandchildren, Rachel Casterline, Zachary, Alaina, and Joshua Kollar; three brothers and two sister-in-laws, Peter and Antoinette Badera of Syracuse, Michael and Rosie Badera of Glens Falls, Joseph Badera of Raleigh, North Carolina, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The loves of Margaret's life were her grandchildren and her beloved Yankees. Her favorite things in life included celebrating each holiday and baking. She was a lifetime member of Blessed Sacrament Church. She was a retired employee of the Susquehanna Nursing Home with twenty-five years of service. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 10th 10:00 A.M. at St. Vincent De Paul Blessed Sacrament Church located at 465 Clubhouse Road in Vestal.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery . The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thanks to all of the caregivers especially Karen Snow for their exceptional and compassionate care throughout Margaret's illness. It was Margaret's wish that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Vincent De Paul Blessed Sacrament Church or Catholic Charities to help those in need. Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street- Johnson City, New York.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Vincent De Paul Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved