Margaret M. (Badera) WargoJohnson City - January 30th, 1939- July 6th, 2020Margaret M. (Badera) Wargo, of Johnson City, New York went to be with the Lord on July 6th, 2020.She was predeceased by her parents Mary and Peter Badera and her beloved aunt, Alice Calogianas of Port Richey, Fla. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-nine years, Robert A. Wargo, two daughters and a son, Mary Casterline of Johnson City, Deborah Kollar and Frank Elliott of Endwell, Robert C. Wargo of Johnson City, and four beloved grandchildren, Rachel Casterline, Zachary, Alaina, and Joshua Kollar; three brothers and two sister-in-laws, Peter and Antoinette Badera of Syracuse, Michael and Rosie Badera of Glens Falls, Joseph Badera of Raleigh, North Carolina, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The loves of Margaret's life were her grandchildren and her beloved Yankees. Her favorite things in life included celebrating each holiday and baking. She was a lifetime member of Blessed Sacrament Church. She was a retired employee of the Susquehanna Nursing Home with twenty-five years of service. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 10th 10:00 A.M. at St. Vincent De Paul Blessed Sacrament Church located at 465 Clubhouse Road in Vestal.Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery . The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thanks to all of the caregivers especially Karen Snow for their exceptional and compassionate care throughout Margaret's illness. It was Margaret's wish that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Vincent De Paul Blessed Sacrament Church or Catholic Charities to help those in need. Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street- Johnson City, New York.