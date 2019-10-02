|
Margaret Marie Tiffany Garren
Binghamton - Margaret Marie Tiffany Garren of Binghamton, 87, went to meet her savior on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Ivan & Beatrice Tiffany, her husband, Edward J. Garren Jr., great grandson, Davey Justin Earl and sister and brother-in-law, Agnes & Paulie Niblett. Margaret is survived by her children, Irene Earl, Cathy Ubell and husband Charles, David Garren and wife Julie and Tina Garren, grandchildren, Jason, Jeffrey and Jacob and great grandson, Jordyn, also numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret had many talents and hobbies that she loved, she was a writer of poetry and kept a journal, also loved to draw, cook, and garden. She was spiritual and loved to play the organ, sing, and study the bible. She loved to spend time outdoors and she loved animals. Margaret loved to sew and crochet. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother. She will be dearly missed by many. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY, 13901 with inurnment to follow in the Chenango Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Those wishing, kindly consider memorial contributions in Margaret's name to the Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 2, 2019