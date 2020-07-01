Margaret Mary Stackhouse
Chenango Forks - Margaret Mary Stackhouse of Chenango Forks passed away from cancer on Tuesday June 30, 2020, after a courageous battle with her 4th bout of cancer in the past 30 years. She was predeceased by her father Eugene Barno and her sister Sharon Smith. Margie is mourned and will be missed by her loving family; partner Matthew Rose, son Todd Stackhouse (Riddhi), mother Madeline Barno, brothers Edward Barno (Sharon), James Barno (Linda), Gary Barno, Patrick Barno (Lisa), sister Theresa (Steven), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and her many friends. She was looking forward to the birth of her first grandchild in July, 2020. Margie was born on April 27, 1958 in Apalachin, NY and graduated from Owego High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from SUNY Binghamton in 1983, and her Masters of Science degree in Community Health Nursing from SUNY Binghamton in 1997. She was employed as a nurse at Lourdes Hospital for over 30 years, and was dedicated to her patients and colleagues. Margie enjoyed many outdoor activities, including hiking, camping, biking, kayaking, downhill and cross-country skiing, running, and ice skating. She enjoyed traveling, with trips all over the United States, Canada, and climbed Carrauntoohil, the highest peak in Ireland for her 60th birthday. Margie was an excellent, adventurous cook, always experimenting and preparing mouthwatering dishes. Most of all though, Margie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially at her and Matt's M&M Hill home in Chenango Forks. Donations to the Adirondack Mountain Club (adk.org
), Finger Lakes Trail Conference (fingerlakestrail.org
), or a charity of your choice
in Margie's memory would be appreciated. The family will receive friends at the Allen Funeral Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, Friday evening July 3, from 5-7 pm.