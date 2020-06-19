Margaret Mary Ward Walsh
3/6/1926 - 6/8/2020
Margaret "Peggy" Mary (Ward) Walsh, 94, most recently of Pittsburgh, PA died peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 49 years, Christopher G. Walsh with whom she raised a large and loving family. She is survived by her seven children and their spouses including Christopher II (Therese), Thomas (Cindy), William (Kathleen), Mary Jo (Donald Clayton), David (Theresa), Dennis (Tamara) and Patrick (Marybeth) Walsh. She is also survived by her 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Peg was predeceased by her sisters Patricia Babcock and Sally Shields and special friends Hannah Murphy, Ellen Wood and Myles Wood.
Born and raised in Binghamton, NY, Peggy was a graduate of St. Patrick's Academy. While nurturing her growing family, she was employed by several Binghamton employers. She was considered an accomplished bookkeeper and respected for her work ethic and camaraderie. A devout Catholic, she was an active member of St. John the Evangelist parish. Peg spent many of her retirement years living with her sister, Sally, on Marco Island, where she celebrated the Florida sunshine. She served multiple terms as president of their homeowners association but later relocated to the Pittsburgh area to be near family.
Known for her hospitality, Peggy welcomed all to her home and made many a close friend during her lifetime. An avid and accomplished card player, Peg often hosted members of their monthly card club who became life-long friends.
Peg's artistic talents are displayed in her creation of over fifty hand-stitched needlepoint Christmas stockings that she uniquely personalized for each family member. They remain a lasting tribute to her memory and are cherished by all.
To prevent the spread of the covid-19 virus, Peggy's children have respectfully decided to mourn their mother's passing privately. With profound regrets to the many others who loved her dearly, there will be no visitation or public reception. Attendance at her funeral and burial services will be limited to her children and their spouses.
To honor her memory, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Peggy's favorite charity. donors@stjude.org. You are also welcome to sign the electronic guestbook, send a sympathy card to the family or upload a favorite picture of Peg at https://www.schellhaasfh.com/obits.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.