Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Margaret "Rita" Miller

Margaret "Rita" Miller Obituary
Margaret "Rita" Miller

Binghamton - Rita Miller, 94, went to be with her Lord on 4/6/2020 at Elizabeth Church Manor. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Miller, and her daughter Luann Miller. She is survived by her son Deacon Anthony (Sue Ellen) Miller, her grandchildren Elizabeth (Ethan) Mellen, Mary Miller, Robert (Victoria) Miller and her great-grandchildren Daphne and Owen Mellen.

A private service will be held a Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, followed by entombment at Calvary Cemetery. A public memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Our family would like to thank the United Methodist Homes staff for the wonderful care they gave Rita from independent living on Lee Circle, to skilled nursing at Elizabeth Church Manor.

To honor Rita, kindly consider contributions to Our Lady of Victory Charities, 780 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY 14218, or the Loaves and Fishes food pantry, c/o St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, 165 Clifton Blvd., Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
