Margaret (Peg) O'Brien
Margaret (Peg) O'Brien, 65 passed surrounded by her family on June 27th 2020 at home.

Peg was predeceased by her Mother Janet and stepfather Charlie Schaeffer Binghamton N.Y.., Father Foster Lacy Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

She was survived by her husband Michael W.O'Brien, son Kyle O'Brien Binghamton N.Y.. Her brothers and sisters Tom (Sue) Lacey, Brian (Carolyn) Lacey, Jerry (Carol) Lacey, Tammy(Chris) Orzelek, Barb (Dave) Fetterman. Also her best friends Mary Briscoe and Lori Simpson along with her camp friends Brenda Portz and Dave Harris. Bruce (Betsy) O'Brien, Joe (Nancy) O'Brien,Cindy (Tom) Fitzgibbons, Michelle (Danny) Ogle and Barb Nagrosek. Also many nieces and nephews.

Peg graduated BGH Nursing School and was a RN for over 40 years. She enjoyed gaming, crafts, golf and boating on the St. Lawrence River. Spending time laughing was always the goal and winning at games was a must. Peg was devoted to taking care of her patients, friends and family.

Due to Covid there will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Donations can made to Lourdes Hospice in Binghamton N.Y.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 CLINTON STREET, BINGHAMTON, NY




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 27 to Jul. 5, 2020.
