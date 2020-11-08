Margaret P. SmithHillcrest - Margaret P. Smith, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital with her daughter, her "Peg 'O My Heart", holding her hand. In addition to her parents John & Mary Purcell she was also predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Ted Smith. Peg is survived by her loving children, Mark & Mercedes Smith, Peg & Mark Peters and Brian & Marybeth Smith, grandchildren Megan, Matthew, Maggie, Mark and Kelly, great grandchild Jude, cousins Phyllis Hogan and William Hogan. Peg graduated from Syracuse University and worked as a caseworker with the Onondaga Department of Social Services prior to having her children. She was a long time member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish where she and Ted made many treasured friends. Peg was most definitely "fond of sand dunes and salty air" and among her greatest joys were yearly family vacations to her beloved Cape Cod. She will be dearly missed. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. She will be interred at the Chenango Valley Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those wishing, kindly consider memorial contributions, in Peg's name, to the Geller Oncology Fund, Lourdes Hospital Foundation169 Riverside Dr. Binghamton, NY 13905 or St. Francis of Assisi Capital Campaign 2020, 1031 Chenango St. Binghamton, NY 13901.