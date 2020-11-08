1/1
Margaret P. Smith
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret P. Smith

Hillcrest - Margaret P. Smith, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital with her daughter, her "Peg 'O My Heart", holding her hand. In addition to her parents John & Mary Purcell she was also predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Ted Smith. Peg is survived by her loving children, Mark & Mercedes Smith, Peg & Mark Peters and Brian & Marybeth Smith, grandchildren Megan, Matthew, Maggie, Mark and Kelly, great grandchild Jude, cousins Phyllis Hogan and William Hogan. Peg graduated from Syracuse University and worked as a caseworker with the Onondaga Department of Social Services prior to having her children. She was a long time member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish where she and Ted made many treasured friends. Peg was most definitely "fond of sand dunes and salty air" and among her greatest joys were yearly family vacations to her beloved Cape Cod. She will be dearly missed. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. She will be interred at the Chenango Valley Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those wishing, kindly consider memorial contributions, in Peg's name, to the Geller Oncology Fund, Lourdes Hospital Foundation169 Riverside Dr. Binghamton, NY 13905 or St. Francis of Assisi Capital Campaign 2020, 1031 Chenango St. Binghamton, NY 13901.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved