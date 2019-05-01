|
Margaret Ruth Doyle
Endwell - To You, I've left behind, miss me not, The sleep I sleep is deep and quiet. My days on earth guide me now - to a place I've seeked all my life. God forgive me, take me home - united and waiting for all I love. Margaret Ruth is predeceased by her husband Lewis S. Doyle. She is survived by nieces and nephews Mary Norton (Karen Cerasaro), Jim (Bonnie) Norton, Pat (Mike) Watson, Bob (Betty) Norton, Tom Norton, Pam Norton Pierson, Sharon (Fred) Dietz; many great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; close friends Betty and Harry Boswell. A private graveside service was held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 1, 2019