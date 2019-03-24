Resources
- - MARGARET ZURENDA WEHMAN, 74, passed away peacefully at the home of her devoted daughter Denise Wehman Collette in Yelm, Washington on Friday, March 8, 2019. She is also survived by her son Brian Keith (Charlene) Wehman, West Deptford, New Jersey; her grandchildren Dylan and Ashley Collette, Keith and Evan Wehman; brothers John (Judy), Robert (Marie); sisters-in-law Irene, Carol and Pat; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Margie attended Binghamton Central High School and joined the United States Marine Corps after graduation. She served six years with the Marine Corps obtaining the rank of Sergeant. After her time in the service, Margie was a long time resident of Burlington, NJ where she raised her family. She worked many years at Lourdes Medical Center in Willingboro. She also volunteered countless hours with The Vietnam Veterans of America welcoming our troops home from deployments.

Margie was a loving mother, grandmother and a proud US Marine Corps Veteran. Her ready smile, caring nature and unique sense of humor leaves us with a lifetime of special memories.

She is now reunited with her mother and father Michael and Anna Skojec Zurenda; brothers Paul, Michael, Stephen, August, Joseph, George, Peter, James, Jerome, William and sister Maryann Hawe.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2019
