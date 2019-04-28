|
|
Margaret "Midge" Wieland
Vestal - Our beloved mother Margaret "Midge" Wieland, 88, passed away April 20, 2019. Midge will be remembered as a loving, caring woman who never failed to lend a hand to anyone in need. An adventurer at heart she traveled across country with her daughter, Nancy in 1972 spending seven weeks visiting many of the lower 48 states. Midge was creative and enjoyed sewing, gardening and was actively involved in her church. She was a school secretary for Abington School District for most of her working career.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jack R. Wieland. Midge is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Rich Hopf, treasured grandchildren; Joelle and Grant Cuprak and Tyler Hopf and Issac Chaput, sister, Ann Heger, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, May 3, 2019, at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 200 Jefferson Avenue, Endicott with the Reverend John R. Martinichio officiating. Memorial contributions in Midge's name may be made to Saint Paul's Chow Pantry, 200 Jefferson Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019