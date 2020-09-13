1/1
Margaret "Peggy" Williams
Margaret "Peggy" Williams

Endicott - Margaret "Peggy" Williams, age 85, of Endicott, NY passed away peacefully August 29, 2020 at Sabal Palms Health Care Center of Largo, FL. She was born July 8, 1935 to Jerome & Thelma Donovan. She was a 1953 graduate of Union Endicott High School. She married in 1957 and is survived by her devoted husband and companion of 63 years, Vincent H. Williams Jr.

Peggy was a loving and dedicated mother. She treasured her children and loved her role as grandma. She was a unique and caring person who touched the lives of all that knew her. She retired from IBM after 15 years of service as an Executive Secretary. You could always find her shopping and having a cup of coffee with family and friends; all who she loved and cherished deeply.

Peggy is survived by her sisters, Barbara Ede of Phoenix, AZ, Kathleen Bouchard and husband Don of Endicott, NY, and Ann Marie Folli of Endicott, NY; brothers and their wives, Patrick and Fay Donovan of Hilton Head, SC; and Michael and Laura Donovan of Phoenix, AZ; three sons, Vincent H Williams III of Endicott, NY; Timothy Williams and wife Kim of St. Pete Beach, FL; and Gregory Williams of Binghamton, NY; 5 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren. She was predeceased in death by her parents Jerome & Thelma Donovan, and her sister Sheila Davis.

In honor or memory of Peggy, you may donate to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or by calling 1-800-272-3900.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
