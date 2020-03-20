Services
Margaret Wolf


1916 - 2020
Margaret Wolf Obituary
Margaret Wolf

Endicott - Margaret Wolf, 103, of Endicott went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, John Wolf in 2003, also her infant daughter, Janice Dora in 1950. She is survived by two sons and one daughter, Otis (Sharon) Wolf, Land O Lakes, FL, Bruce (Carol) Wolf, Vero Beach, FL and Dorothy Kuehl, Endicott, NY, four grandsons, David (Bonny) Wolf, Douglas (Patti) Wolf, Todd Wolf, John (Lygia) Kuehl; three granddaughters, Michelle (Sarah) Wolf, Shelley Wolf, Kristin (Nicholas) Buono. Also surviving are eight great grandchildren, Kyle (Shanise) Wolf, Shane (Nicole) Wolf, Trevor (Charlie) Wolf, Conner Wolf, Jack Wolf, Amanda Wolf, Molly Wolf, Liliana and Nolan Buono as well as seven great great grandchildren.

Margaret graduated from Union Endicott High School in 1935. She has been a member of the West Corners Baptist Church for over 70 years teaching Sunday School for many years.

We would like to send a special thank you to all the staff in the Memory Care Unit at Castle Gardens for the compassionate care she received during the past year.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
