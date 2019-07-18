|
Margaret Yacos
Endicott - Margaret (Margie) Yacos, 92, of Endicott, passed away peacefully July 16, 2019 at Elizabeth Church Manor. She was born on August 14th , 1926 at home on Rogers Avenue in Endicott, New York. Her parents Mary (Havrilka) and Charles Vasil Yacos had a large loving family of 9 surviving children and 14 grand-children so there was always activity in the house and a seat at the table for anyone who came by, especially around the holidays. Margie was dedicated to her parents, her family, her close friends Pauline and Jenny, and her career. She graduated from Union Endicott High School in 1944 and started working at Remington Rand on Main Street in Johnson City doing government contract work during World War II. She joined IBM in 1952 and held various technical positions, including inspecting circuit boards, until her retirement in 1987. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle lover. When she was able, she loved traveling with her beloved sisters "Tootsie" and Elaine to Arizona and the surrounding areas out West to visit her sister Arlene. She is predeceased by her parents Mary and Charles Yacos, 6 siblings, and 7 brothers and sisters-in-law: Baby Michael Yacos, John Yacos, Mary (Yacos) Citko, Arlene (Yacos) Kelemetz, Elaine (Yacos) Hudy, Edward Yacos, and Elizabeth (Yacos) James. She is survived by two sisters Dorothy (Yacos) Bobik and Sandy (Yacos) Bichler, and a long list of nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Margie very much. The family is grateful to the staff of Castle Gardens in Vestal and Elizabeth Church Manor for providing warmth, friendship and finally nursing care for Margie in the last years of her life. She was a member of St. Mary's Orthodox Church, Endicott. Funeral Services will be held Saturday 9:30 am from the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott and at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Orthodox Church. Entombment will be in Riverhust Cemetery. The Family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Friday from 5 to 7 pm. The Rev. Fr. Nathanial Choma will hold a parastas service Friday 6:30 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of Margie may be made to St. Mary's Orthodox Church 1907 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 18 to July 19, 2019