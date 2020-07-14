1/1
Margaret Zenos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Zenos

Pueblo, CO - Margaret Zenos, of Pueblo, CO passed away July 1, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 70 yrs, Steve Zenos; mother, Anna Nazak; father, James Donchuk; and sister, Helen Abashian. She is survived by children, Christine, Andrea, Valerie, and Anthony; grandchildren, Adam, Janah, and Aria. Margaret was born in Atlantic City but moved to Binghamton, NY where she was to meet and marry her husband Steve. She saw a growing family through many moves from NY to CA, TX, CO, OH, NM and Athens, Greece. Margaret loved to cook, delighting guests at countless dinner and holiday parties to Greek, Russian & Italian fare. She was active in the Greek Orthodox churches in Albuquerque and Pueblo, as food chairman, preparing foods and pastries or running the grocery booth for numerous Greek festivals. She loved to travel to her beloved Greece with Steve, learned Russian to enable travel to Ukraine to find lost family and donated to many charities. Memorial contributions can be made to St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox church in Pueblo. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved