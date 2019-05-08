Margret F. Mociun



Windsor - Margret F. Mociun, 93, of Windsor, passed Friday May 3, 2019. Born in Carbondale PA, June 23, 1925. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Helen Ratajczyk, her brother Thomas during WWII, and her husband of 61 years Ralph C. Mociun. She is survived by her children her son Thomas and his son Thomas; daughters Virginia and Lloyd Wetherbee, their daughters Emily children Casper and Sophia; Sadie and James Osborn their children Kyle and Laura; Marian and Robert Russell, son Ryan; Annette and Peter Goughary; James and Vonda Mociun their children Morgan and Harrison Tate; twin daughters Elisa Chrzan; Andrea and Scott Hatch.



Margret graduated Salutatorian from Scott Township High School, Montdale PA. and St Josephs School of Nursing, Carbondale PA. becoming a Visiting Nurse in the Scranton area. After her marriage she lived several years in Rochester NY, before she and Ralph built their family home in West Windsor. She practiced her nursing skills at Lourdes Hospital while raising a family of seven children. In 1975 she attended St Josephs College in Windham, ME. receiving her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing 1976. She worked in several area Nursing homes following until a work injury ended her active career at age 67. As if raising seven children wasn't enough, working with Catholic Charities she cared for several foster children; and along with her husband raised numerous animals including several goats. Also, she opened her home for stays to relatives including several from Poland. In the community Margret was active with Girl Scouting and a member of St Mary's Church in Kirkwood. She enjoyed travel, visiting parts of the U.S., Europe, her farm cottage and especially visiting the state of Maine. She took pleasure in quilting and especially sewing; creating dresses and clothing for her children. In her later years, Margret would remind you that,"she is a nurse" and not "was a nurse". But most of all she will be remembered along with her husband, for the example she set in living and the affection she shared with others. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at the funeral home at 10:15am with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11:30am at St. Mary's Church in Kirkwood. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Scott Township, PA. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 8 to May 10, 2019