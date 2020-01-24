|
Marguerite Anne Stuart Leighton
Marguerite Anne Stuart Leighton, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family in Ann Arbor, MI on January 14, 2020. Marguerite was born in Bristol, England on July 28, 1938, where she attended Colston Girls Academy and Kings College, graduating with a
Bachelors of Arts. Marguerite earned a Masters in German literature from the University of Indiana, Bloomington in the United States. Shortly after, she met Richard Leighton. They were married in Williamsburg, Virginia in 1964 and were happily married for 54 years.
In the mid 1970's, after her two sons we born, Marguerite returned to school and received a graduate teaching certification from the State University of New York, Binghamton. She taught at Maine Endwell Middle School for almost 30 years, where she shared her love for reading with countless students. She was also co-author of a "Parent to Teacher" column, a popular question and answer feature that ran in the Binghamton Press & Sun Bulletin for many years.
Marguerite was an avid lifelong reader, a passion that she passed on to her sons and granddaughters. She will be remembered for her love of books, family, travel, politics and her deep sense of social justice. She is survived by her sons Paul (and Satoko Motohara) and Adrian (and Maria Constanza von der Pahlen) and her grandchildren Aiko, Sala, and Sofia.
A private family memorial will be held this summer. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Marguerite, please make a contribution to a neighborhood library, literacy organization, or the library that Marguerite visited and volunteered at in Michigan:
https://www.ypsilibrary.org/engage/donate/
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020