Marguerite Dorman
Endicott - Marguerite Eleanor (Peg) Dorman, 98 yr, of Endicott NY passed away surrounded by family at Willow Pt. Nursing Facility, Vestal NY, on Thursday May 16 2019. She was born Apr 13 1921 in Honesdale PA to Louis William Rickert and Margaret Ann Dean. She married Robert Louis Dorman of Endicott NY in 1948. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Endicott NY. Marguerite loved photography, arts and crafts including needlepoint and crochet, for years making beautiful keepsakes. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, 3 brothers Louis, Joseph, Bernie, and sister Helen (Henry) Gumper. She is survived by her sister Mary (Bernard) Austin, Chambersburg PA, a sister-in-law Norma (Bernie) Rickert, Honesdale PA; a son David Dorman and his wife Judy, Endicott NY, a daughter Linda (Donald) Myers, Windsor NY; 3 grandchildren Jennifer and Joanna Myers, Windsor NY, and Teresa (Melvin) Willems, Auburn NY; 4 great grandchildren Christopher Holland, Chloe, Noah, and Logan Willems; many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Willow Pt. Nursing Facility for their kind and compassionate care.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday 2 pm from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Tuesday from 12 pm until service time at 2 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 19 to May 20, 2019