Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Dorman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Dorman


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marguerite Dorman Obituary
Marguerite Dorman

Endicott - Marguerite Eleanor (Peg) Dorman, 98 yr, of Endicott NY passed away surrounded by family at Willow Pt. Nursing Facility, Vestal NY, on Thursday May 16 2019. She was born Apr 13 1921 in Honesdale PA to Louis William Rickert and Margaret Ann Dean. She married Robert Louis Dorman of Endicott NY in 1948. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Endicott NY. Marguerite loved photography, arts and crafts including needlepoint and crochet, for years making beautiful keepsakes. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, 3 brothers Louis, Joseph, Bernie, and sister Helen (Henry) Gumper. She is survived by her sister Mary (Bernard) Austin, Chambersburg PA, a sister-in-law Norma (Bernie) Rickert, Honesdale PA; a son David Dorman and his wife Judy, Endicott NY, a daughter Linda (Donald) Myers, Windsor NY; 3 grandchildren Jennifer and Joanna Myers, Windsor NY, and Teresa (Melvin) Willems, Auburn NY; 4 great grandchildren Christopher Holland, Chloe, Noah, and Logan Willems; many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Willow Pt. Nursing Facility for their kind and compassionate care.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday 2 pm from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Tuesday from 12 pm until service time at 2 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 19 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now