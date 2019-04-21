|
|
Marguerite J. "Peggy" Cole
Seneca Falls - Marguerite J. "Peggy" Cole, 86, of Cayuga St. Seneca Falls, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident.
Peggy was born in Binghamton, NY on September 20, 1932 the daughter of the late George & Mary (Krazinski) Kachmarik. She had resided in Seneca Falls since 1971, coming from Binghamton, NY. Peggy was a saint on earth, a loving, devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, & friend. She served as a compassionate caregiver, for many years, to many of the local Seneca Falls residents. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church of Seneca Falls. Peggy, along with her late husband, Newell, had been very active in the Wounded Healers Support Group in the Seneca Falls/Waterloo area. She was one who always enjoyed baking, producing some fine and delicious baked goods for family and friends to enjoy. This past year Peggy's great-granddaughter, Luna, brought much joy to her life.
She is survived by 2 daughters Karen (Daniel) Greco, Waterloo, NY and Kathleen Cole, Seneca Falls, NY; a son Ronald (Suchitra) Cole, Wilmington, Delaware; a grandson Sakunit Yasothon and his daughter, Luna; a sister Florence Smelkoff; a brother Robert (Beverly) Kachmarik, Concord, NC; sister-in-law, Polly Kachmarik of Florida and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Newell Cole, 2 sons, Mark & Gregory Cole.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 10am at Holy Spirit Church with a burial to follow in Holy Spirit Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Tuesday from 5-7pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019