Mari W. RushEndwell - Mari W. Rush of Endwell, NY, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Mari was born on December 13, 1965 in Scranton, PA. She made lifelong friends throughout her academic career graduating from Maine-Endwell High School in 1984, receiving her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Scranton in 1988, and her Master of Business Administration from Binghamton University in 1992. Mari started her professional career with I.B.M. in 1988 and was currently employed as an IT Program Manager at Lockheed Martin in Owego, NY. Mari was predeceased by her grandparents, Joseph and Mary Folan and Joseph and Mary Walsh. She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Raymond (Scott); children, Erin, Hailey and Conner; her parents, Frank and Judy Walsh; her sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Harold Henderson; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Jessica Walsh; her father and mother-in-law, Ken and Margaret Rush; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ken Rush and Alyssa Kessler and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jennifer and John Budurka; aunt, Joyce Fasula; uncle, Robert (Herky) Durkin, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mari was loved by so many people, and she gave love to others so fearlessly and selflessly. She treated everyone who walked through her door like family and created a home for so many more than her three children. Mari was active in numerous organizations and fundraising activities associated with the Maine-Endwell school district, including Dollars for Scholars, class prom and fundraising activities, and the PTA which included receiving the Maine-Endwell Founders Day Honorary Lifetime Member Award in 2009. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Family and taught religious education for a number of years at the Church. She was also a member of the WMD Investment Club. A Funeral Mass for Mari will be held on Thursday, October 8 at 10 AM at Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7 at Church from 3-6 PM. Appropriate precautions are being taken for public health concerns, including masks, social distancing, and managing the number of visitors at one time. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, PA at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Mari's memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760."She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed"