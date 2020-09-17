1/
Maria A. Ligas
1927 - 2020
Maria A. Ligas

Johnson City - Maria A Ligas was surrounded by her loving family when she was called by the Lord on Saturday 9/12/2020 only 10 months after losing her loving husband Milford, of 70 years. She lived a life of unwavering faith and embraced her love of God for her entire 93 yrs. She is predeceased by her beautiful granddaughter Andria and son-in-law Bob. Maria is survived by her 7 children, Diane (Tom) Maloney, David, Mark (Janet), Debra (John) Kelley, Lawrence (Barbara), Joan Portorsnok, and James (Bridget); 13 grandchildren, Julie (Eric), Josh (Kim), Tess (Kyle), Michael (Nina), Eden, Matthew (Bethany), Andrew, TJ (Victoria) Mark, Bobby, Ali and Jack and Sam (from whom she got the most hugs). 4 great granddaughters, Ava, Cassidy, Ella and Sophia. Maria's life's work was her role as a loving and devoted mother. In fact, she was the very personification of the word "mom". She always put her kids ahead of her own wants and needs. Mom was a natural caregiver not only to her children and family but to any and all in need. She was that person you could always count on to do whatever was necessary and did so quietly and humbly without any desire for recognition. Together with our father, they instilled in us an extraordinary family bond and this immeasurable love will last forever. Due to COVID regulations, all services will be private.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
