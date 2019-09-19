Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton - Maria C. Iacovazzi of Binghamton, NY passed away on September 4, 2019 surrounded by her close friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph A. Iacovazzi and Grace Sharp Iacovazzi. Maria was a graduate of Binghamton North High School, Eisenhower College, and Duke University Law School. She remained in North Carolina for 25 years before returning to Binghamton. Maria was known for her wit and love of a good political discussion, diving right into a debate at a moment's notice. Her musical taste covered many genres. She was also a voracious reader. Maria loved road trips, spending time with friends, shopping trips, visiting museums and taking care of the many homeless pets she adopted through the years.

She is survived by cousins and a circle of friends whose lives have been touched by her. If you had not met her in years, seeing her again was like you never parted. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made to the . A Memorial Mass will be held on Sept. 21 at 10 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton, NY. The burial will be private. There will be no calling hours.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 19, 2019
