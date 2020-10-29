Maria DeNinis
Binghamton, NY - Maria DeNinis, Our beloved wife, mother, Nonna, and friend went to be with the Lord on October 27, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born on November 25, 1937 in Pescara, Italy to the late Daniele and Silvia DiGirolamo. Maria lived in Pescara until she married the love of her life and moved to America. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Genesio, of 52 years; her 2 daughters Marilena (Mike) Benko, and Silvia (Gene) Bartlow; her grandchildren who were her heart and joy, Matthew, Mikaila, Mianna, Alexia, and Lucas; her siblings Assunta and Berardino; her brother-in-laws Giacomo and Sandro; her sister-in-laws Maria, Eginia, and Ginetta; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings Adina, Alduce, Tulmine, Guerino, Carrodino and Linda; her mother-in-law Marrietta and father-in-law Vincenzo; her brother-in-laws Emillio, Guerino, Nello, Frank, and Donato; her sister-in-laws Adelina, Grazietta, Eveilina, and Lidia. You could always find Maria either in her garden, saying the rosary, in the kitchen making Sunday dinner, altering dresses to make brides beautiful, or most importantly being Genesio's companion. Maria had an infectious desire to make new friends and welcomed anyone she encountered. Her faith and love for the Lord and the Virgin Mary was always present in all that she did. We will miss you Nonna. Until we meet again.
A private Funeral Mass for the immediate family will be held at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in Binghamton.
In Lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-DeMarco Funeral Service.