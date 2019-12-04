|
|
Maria DiBella
Endwell - On Friday, November 29, 2019, Maria DiBella, of Endwell, New York, adored wife of Dr. Agatino DiBella; loving mother of Roberto and Bruno DiBella; dedicated sibling of Nilde Marcinowski and Luigi Iannance; and caring grandmother of Tosca, Paloma, and Ariza DiBella, passed away at the age of 77. She is survived by many other loving family and friends in the United States and Italy.
Maria was born in Messina, Italy on May 20, 1942. Prior to coming to the United States, Maria completed her education and received a teaching degree in elementary education. Maria was an accomplished cook and was known for multiple-course gourmet meals, particularly around the holidays. Her most remarkable characteristic was that she was a kindhearted soul who would help those in need. She was a family matriarch that was dedicated to the entire family until her death. She was also very caring that would take from herself and give to others.
A public viewing will take place on December 7, 2019, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott. A short Funeral Service will follow. Maria's final resting place will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019