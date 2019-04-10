|
|
Maria Leuci
Apalachin - Maria G. Leuci, age 72, of Apalachin, NY died peacefully at UHS Wilson Memorial Hospital on Monday, April 1, 2019 after a four year battle with triple-negative breast cancer. Maria was born October 31, 1946 in Corato, Italy and is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Vincenzo Leuci, daughter Phyllis Leuci (husband Brian Moser), son Dominick Leuci (husband Antonio Moreno) and grandson Brian D. Moser. She is also survived by her beloved sister Nunzia Falco (Vincenzo) and family of Trani, Italy, as well as brother-in-law Alessandro Leuci and family of Corato Italy. Maria also leaves behind best friends, Antoinetta and Benedetto Muggeo, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and dear friends, Cheryl and Bob Irons. Maria was predeceased by her father, Giuseppe Ardito (step mother Pina) and mother Clementina Quinto Ardito.
Her life revolved around her children and giving them every opportunity for a successful life with an emphasis on education, fairness and truth. She and her husband immigrated to Endicott, NY from Italy where she worked as an accomplished, professional seamstress, while finally retiring from Amphenol. Maria had a knack for creating beautiful clothes and making everyone who wore them feel special and beautiful.
She had a strong will and lived life to the fullest, with one of her most favorite and memorable sayings being "keep on going". She expressed her creativity through her love of cooking, sewing and tending to her flowers. Every one of her endeavors was done right or not done at all and she exemplified perseverance, joy and humor in light of every struggle, as well as a deep love for her family. Maria's family would like to express their gratitude to two very special individuals, cousins Jackie and Vincent Fabiano, who loved, cared for and helped Maria throughout her struggle and were a comfort and source of strength to the entire Leuci family. Her caregivers at Broome Oncology, especially Dr. Yalamanchili, Debbie Schaffer and Jennifer McCormick, supported and guided Maria through her battle with this disease and the family is grateful for their compassion and care.
Funeral Services will be held Friday 12 pm from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Friday from 11 am until service time at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Maria's memory can be made to the or the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019