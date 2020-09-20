1/1
Maria Panella DiRusso
Maria Panella DiRusso

Endwell - Maria Panella DiRusso, 93 of Endwell, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 46 years, Alfredo DiRusso; her parents, Luigi and Filomena Panella; her brothers, Umberto and Fausto Panella. She is survived by her son, Luigi and his wife, Lori; her daughter, Anna Stein and her husband, Eric; her grandchildren, Lauren, Taylor (Joseph), Loganne, Gabrielle, Shawna (Shane), Erica (Tim); six great-grandchildren; her nephew, Luigi Panella (Alfonzina) and their children of Rome, Italy; her sister-in-law and best friend, Mena Panella of Fondi, Italy; also several extended family members. Maria and Alfredo came to America with their children in 1963. She was a seamstress and tailor, working at United Men's and Boy's Wear in Endicott and Anderson Little in the Oakdale Mall. Her passion was her family, her home and cooking. She enjoyed her morning espresso and made sure that there was an abundance of food on the dinner table every day. Later in life, she finally gave up her secret recipes to her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, 9:30 AM from the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott and at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church 300 Odell Ave. Endicott, NY. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
SEP
23
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
SEP
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
